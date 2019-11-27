|
RHOADS, Suzanne Kain Suzanne Kain Rhoads died on October 29, 2019 of complications from breast cancer. Suzanne was born on November 14, 1940 in Woodville, Mississippi, but grew up in Denison, Texas. In 1959 she enrolled in the University of Texas at Austin, where she obtained a BA degree in history. Suzanne joined the department of Computer Sciences when it was first established in 1966, and remained with the department until 2001, when she retired after 34 years of service. Suzanne's daughter, Jennifer Rhoads White, died in 2019. She is survived by her son-in-law Trevor J. White; her father Edward J.M. Rhoads; twin sister Carolyn Gallaway and her husband Larry Gallaway of Dallas; sister Colleen Kain of Austin; brother John O. Kain and wife Sharmen Winterfield of Houston; sister-in-law Mary Lee Kain of Houston; Janet Pinkowitz of NYC; nieces Susan Grange and husband Luke of Houston, Karen L. Kain and Colleen Kain of Houston; nephews Larry C. Gallaway and wife Helene of Houston, Michael Gallaway of Dallas and two grand-nieces and three grand- nephews. Suzanne will be remembered for her tenaciousness and determination in her battle against breast cancer. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on November 30, 2019 in the chapel of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78705. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the SPCA. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 27, 2019