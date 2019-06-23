FISCHER, Suzanne Redwine JANUARY 3, 1955 JUNE 16, 2019 Suzanne Redwine Fischer passed away last Sunday on June 16, 2019. She was born in Austin, Texas on January 3, 1955, where she made lifelong friends and became part of the crew on Pecos Street and attended Austin High. Her love of horses started at Fort Clark in Bracketville, Texas, where she was part of the Cavalry that made the trek every summer. While she collected and loved many pets throughout her life, her most beloved was her horse, Keenan. They would travel far and wide to compete in horse shows where they had much success. Suzanne attended the University of Texas where she became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and had the distinct honor of winning the Mortar Board at Scholz's Beer Garten as well as being the best first baseman on the Redwinos softball team and many others. She then met the love of her life, Mike Fischer, at one of the many festivities at her family's lake house. Suzanne and Mike married and moved to San Antonio, Texas, and started a family. She became a "member" of Playgroup, which would become a staple throughout her life. Any holiday or celebration would not have been the same without them. She took up golf and, while she missed some putts, she eventually made a hole-in-one on #11 adding her name to yet another distinguished list. She started a business, Sparkles, that has been successful for 34 years and counting. Suzanne had a savvy mind and developed her own, unique language that she used to describe people, places and things. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on December 14, 2018. She fought the bravest fight against a devastating and horrible disease. She will be missed like crazy because she loved madly. "We won!" - Suzanne Redwine Fischer She is preceded in death by her father, Ras Redwine IV, her mother, Jane Schieffer Redwine, her brother, Brian Redwine, and uncle, Dan Schieffer. She is survived by her husband, Mike Fischer, their daughters, Casey Fischer, and Jane Fischer Baudouin; son-in-law, Paul Baudouin; granddaughter, Birdie Baudouin; brother, Ras Redwine V and his wife, Liz; her uncle, Dick Schieffer; mother in-law and father-in-law, George and Carolyn Fischer; and sister-in-law, Leigh Fischer; as well as many nieces; a nephew; and many cousins. Services were held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network ~ https://www.pancan.org/ or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ~ https://www.aspca.org/ You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with MISSION PARK FUNERAL CHAPELS NORTH 3401 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78230 PHONE: 210.349.1414 Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary