SNYDER, Suzy Suzanne Lindeman Snyder passed away June 18, 2019 at age 92. She was a longtime resident of Austin, Texas with a deep love of family and a tireless commitment to community and early childhood education. Suzy was born on April 4, 1927, to Florence and Donald Menzel. She grew up in Cambridge, MA and was a graduate of Skidmore College, class of '48. After college, she was visiting relatives in Austin where she met her first husband, James Lindeman Jr. They were married November 4, 1950, and together devoted themselves to raising a family in Austin and supporting their local community. In 1960, they built a new home on Westledge Circle where Suzy lived for 50 years before retiring to Westminster Manor where she lived with her second husband, Bryan Snyder III who she married in 2001. Suzy deeply believed in the importance of community engagement, the power of volunteering, and early childhood development. She was a founding member of The Women's Symphony League and was named Austin's Outstanding Hostess by the American Statesman in 1963. In 1972, Suzy was hired by the Austin School District as the Coordinator of Community Participation with the mission of bringing more volunteers into local schools. She also worked as a nursery school teacher and was an early consultant for Head Start. In later life, Suzy was proud to be an Austin History Center Oral History Interviewee. She was thrilled to work with the Center and to pass on, in particular, her records and recollections of the Austin Grandmother's Club that she helped to organize in 1983. Suzy is preceded in death by her first husband, James Lindeman Jr, their son James Lindeman III, and her second husband, Bryan Snyder III. She is survived by daughters Carol Lindeman of Takoma Park, MD, and Anne Wheat of Austin, and daughter-in-law Linda Lindeman of Houston. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kathryn, Stuart, and Laura Lindeman; Heather Purcell, Brian and Travis Wheat; and Margaret Holbrook, Joshua and Russell King; as well as by four great-grandchildren, Carter and Avery Holbrook; and Robin and Maxwell Lindeman. A gathering to remember and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3pm at Westminster Harris Bell Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Austin History Center Association, The Women's Symphony League of Austin, or Austin's Settlement Home for Children. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary