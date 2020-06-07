WAGERS, Suzy August 1, 1964 - May 24, 2020 Suzanne Elizabeth (Suzy) Wagers, age 55, of Austin, Texas, passed peacefully Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, after a two-decade-long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Suzy was an avid cat lover, and had many passions, including animal rights, women's rights, LGBTQ (lesbian/gay/bisexual /transgender/queer) rights, music, activism, politics, woodworking, art, karate, the Lady Longhorns women's basketball team, University of Texas football, pro football, and the WNBA. Originally from Hot Springs, Arkansas, Suzy was a 1982 graduate of Hot Springs High School, where she was Salutatorian of her senior class, Captain of the tennis team, Vice-President of the National Honor Society, attended the Arkansas Governor's School, and was listed in Who's Who Among American High School Students, as well as obtaining several other academic honors. Suzy graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1987 from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA with a degree in Political Science. While at La Tech, Suzy was served as the President of the Union Board campus entertainment organization her senior year and was the Miss Louisiana Tech pageant director her junior year. She was also a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and listed in Who's Who Among American College Students. After a brief stint in Dallas, Austin became Suzy's home in 1990, where she resided until she passed. Suzy found inspiration in strong women leaders like Ann Richards and Barbara Jordan. Suzy was an out-and-proud lesbian and a political activist for LGBTQ causes throughout the 1990s. She rose to positions of responsibility at a young age, becoming executive director of two organizations dedicated to LGBTQ causes: the Texas Human Rights Foundation (1990-1994), and Waterloo Counseling Center (1994-2001). Her proudest moment was being featured in the national magazine The Advocate on February 22, 1994, for her work in trying to overturn the sodomy law in the state of Texas, which helped to end discrimination against the LGBTQ community. After being diagnosed with MS in 2001, Suzy withdrew from the spotlight to focus on her health, though she continued to work, first for Austin Community College, then for the Texas Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) as a disability examiner. She also remained active as a volunteer, where she gave her time and energy to the Democratic Party for the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, as well as to Austin Pets Alive. She also worked to raise awareness about persons with Multiple Sclerosis, and to ensure the rights of persons with disabilities. In her later years, she lived at Parsons House Austin and the Family Tree assisted living center in Pflugerville, Texas. She was preceded in death by both parents, Prudence Ann Wagers in 2013, and James Ronald Wagers in 2014. She is survived by her brothers, Jeff Wagers of Austin, and Scott Wagers of San Jose, CA; sisters Vickie Fuller of Grove, OK, and Rhonda Cassidy of Topeka, KS, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by family of choice: Cindy Huyser, Suzanne Weizenbaum and Diana Gorham of Austin; Kathy Agnew of Springfield, OR, and Linda Claiborne of Hot Springs, AR. A celebration of life is tentatively planned for Austin in August 2020, and possibly in Hot Springs in the fall 2020. Suzy's life was epitomized by this quote by her hero Barbara Jordan, who said, "A nation is formed by the willingness of each of us to share in the responsibility for upholding the common good." Suzy had a deeply held belief to uphold the common good for all persons. Suzy will be missed but not forgotten. Her Spirit is no longer constrained by her tired and worn-out body. She is soaring with Angels and our parents now. Rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, it was her wish for you to donate to one of these causes that were important to her, in her honor: (1) Waterloo Counseling Center has been a leading provider of affordable high-quality counseling services for Austin and the surrounding area since 1983. For more information: https://www.waterloocounseling.org To donate: https://www.waterloocounseling.org/support-us (2) The National Multiple Sclerosis Society works to improve the quality of life for people affected by MS in Texas and raise funds for critical MS research. Join the movement toward a world free of MS. For more information: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/TXH To donate: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/TXH/Donate (3) Austin Pets Alive! seeks to save animals most at risk for euthanasia. For more information: https://www.austinpetsalive.org To donate: https://www.austinpetsalive.org/donate (4) Joe Biden for President is the official campaign to elect Joe Biden for president. For more information: https://joebiden.com/joes-vision/ To donate: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/joe2020?refcode=frontpage
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.