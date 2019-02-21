|
LEVY, Sydonia Sydonia Hoermann Levy, 99, and the widow of Wallace James Levy, peacefully passed away at 6 AM, February 15, 2019, at the Brookdale Nursing Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Vistation will be from noon till 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Brenham Memorial Chapel with funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Ledbetter Cemetery. Sydonia is survived by her daughter Helen (James) Bassett, sons Larry (Charlene) and Phillip Levy, sisters Delores Milczewski and Iva Lee Landgraf, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren. Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833. 979.836.3611 Share tributes at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019