SCHIFFMAN, Sylva L. Sylvan (Sy) Schiffman was born in Philadelphia, PA on Sept. 19, 1933 to Abraham and Jennie Schiffman. In his teen years he worked in his parents luncheonette, "The Nosh Bar." Upon his father's death, he managed it. At age 21 he sold the restaurant and entered the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). During his 21 year career in the USCG he was trained as a medic, an air search and rescue airman, and he was also selected to be a member of the All-Coast Guard Pistol Team. He was stationed at various USCG Air Stations including Elizabeth City, NC; Bermuda, BWI; Mississippi; Florida; and Brooklyn, NY. Sy retired as a Chief Petty Officer at Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod in 1976. Early in his career he met and married Mary Elizabeth Emmons. Together they brought three children into the world, Mark Edward, Carole Jean and Elizabeth Anne. They traveled to wherever the Coast Guard found necessary. In a four year tour in Bermuda, the two girls were born. Their marriage lasted 22 years. After retirement, Sy moved to San Antonio, Texas where he developed a repair contracting business. During that time he met Peggy Grimes, an RN. They were married for ten years during which time they enjoyed many outdoor activities together, some of which were at Sunrise Beach, Texas, located on Lake LBJ. One of Sy's passions was snow skiing. He joined Club St. Bernard Ski Club and was a trip leader on many ski trips in the USA, Canada and Europe. It was on a trip to Badgestein, Austria where one of his group caught his eye and won his heart. Sy and Judith Gray became partners. Judy was the love of Sy's life and he was blessed with her company for 26 years. Judy pre-deceased Sy in August 2015. When both Sy and Judy retired, they moved full time to live in Sunrise Beach. Sy was active in the community, serving on the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years, over 8 years as Fire Chief. Some of the other activities were organizing and managing the SRB Citizen's Patrol, SRB Citizen's Boat Patrol, organized and served as Commodore of the Lake LBJ Sailing Club, member of the Kingsland American Legion Post #437, was elected and served for 12 years as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Texas Electric Cooperative and he served on the Lower Colorado River Authority Lake Advisory Board. Sy was an avid sailor. He sailed on Lake LBJ and also led many sailing charters in the Virgin Islands, the Windward and Leeward Islands in the Caribbean, as "Skipper." On these sailing trips, usually of one week duration, they enjoyed sailing, snorkeling, camaraderie and fine dining, both aboard the boat and ashore. Sy is survived by his son, Mark Schiffman of Provincetown, MA and Tucson, AZ; his daughter, Beth "Jessie" Watson of Falmouth, MA; his daughter, Carole Kjellander of Ashland, WI; and his step-daughter, Gail Cummins and her husband Rick Cummins of Corsicana, TX and Farmington, ME. In addition, Sy's grandchildren include Sven Kjellander of Ashland, WI as well as Michelle Cummins and Alex Cummins - both of Austin, TX. Military Honors and interment of his ashes will take place at the Columbarium at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM and a memorial service will take place at The Civic Center in Sunrise Beach, TX on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave, Kingsland, Texas 78639. 325-388-0008. www.Putnamcares.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019