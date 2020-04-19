Home

Sylvia Fox Dinsmore Obituary
DINSMORE, Sylvia Fox Sylvia Fox Dinsmore, of Wimberley TX, well known Central Texas artist and beloved by so many, was called home by her Creator on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was 86 yrs. old. A small 'family only' gathering and graveside service is pending under direction of Thomason Funeral Home, San Marcos, TX. (www.thomasonfuneralhome.com) The family appreciates your prayers. In lieu of flowers, we thank you for donations to her beloved church family at: Wimberley Church of Christ PO Box 1695 Wimberley, TX 78676
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020
