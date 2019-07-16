MURPHY, Sylvia Guy Sylvia Guy Murphy passed away on Tuesday, July 2nd, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Manchester, England in 1933. Her parents were Cecil and Anne Guy, and she was one of eight children. As a teenager, Sylvia traveled across the Atlantic Ocean aboard the Queen Elizabeth to move to New York to look for a better life. Sylvia met Martin, her soulmate, on a blind date and was married in Buffalo, New York. They were married for over 60 years and had four children. As the wife of a military officer, she traveled the country making lasting friendships wherever she went. She was the best wife, mom, sister, and friend because she was always giving or sacrificing so that others would not have to be without. Sylvia enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, volunteering at the Red Cross, and owning her own business, Just Cuts. She and Martin enjoyed serving the community by volunteering at Meals on Wheels and at the Cedar Park Police Department. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Martin, and son Guy. Sylvia is survived by her siblings Roy Guy, Margaret Fraser, Derek Guy, Brian (Audrey)Guy, Raymond (Jane)Guy, Sheila (Bill)Parkinson, and Brenda Foster. Her children, Gary(Kathryn), Glenn(Jill), Heidi Hagen, and Guy's wife Diane. Her grandchildren Shaun(Shayna), Johnathan(Cheyenne), Heather, Ryan, Kevin, and Katelyn. Her three great-grandchildren Tristan, Grayson, and Haysley. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Legacy at Crystal Falls for providing loving care to Sylvia. A visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills funeral home at 9700 Anderson Mill Road Austin, Texas on Monday, July 15th from 6:00-8:00 pm. A funeral mass will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church located at 10205 FM 620 N, Austin, Texas, on July ·16th at 10:00 am. Her interment will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels or a . Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 16, 2019