LO, Tachen Leo Son of General Lieh Lo and Shao-Ching Yeh, was born on March 8, 1940 in Sichuan, China. He was raised in Taiwan but spent most of his life in the United States. He graduated valedictorian in the Republic of China Military Academy (ROCMA). Later, he earned both his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering and his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Texas in Austin. Dr. Lo worked for McDonnell-Douglas and later IBM, and was awarded a Research & Engineering Fellow by McDonnell-Douglas Corporation. He published more than 75 technical papers and presented many of them at professional and academic conferences. Dr. Lo also served as an Adjunct Professor in Computer Sciences at the University of Missouri-Rolla's Engineering Extension Program in St. Louis for 23 years. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Computer Measurement Group (CMG), a worldwide professional organization for network management. Dr. Lo was a steadfast, faithful and committed follower of Jesus Christ and an active member of Austin Chinese Church for the past 12 years, leading Bible studies and hosting small group fellowships. He was a born leader and focused on serving others. Many of his friends benefitted from his sacrificial love and assistance. He never spoke ill of others, friends or foes, and consequently had many, many close friends over the course of his life. Dr. Lo had a passion for travelling. He planned, organized, and led many international tours for his friends during his retirement years. An avid writer, he chronicled his travels in great detail and also many of his spiritual insights, published in a book before his 80th birthday. Despite his heavy workload and church commitment, Dr. Lo still found time to devote himself to volunteer work serving St. Louis and later, the Austin community. He and his wife, Dr. Grace Lo, together co-founded the St. Louis Chinese Language School and the Chinese Culture Education and Services in St. Louis, MO. Dr. Lo entered into the presence of his Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Lily, son-in-law Tom Rath, and his wife Grace, his partner in life for 57 years, and his siblings David Luo, Dahren Luo, Tatao Luo, Dean Luo, and Angela Peterson. Dr. Tachen Leo Lo's memorial service is scheduled via Zoom on June 13, 2020. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Tachen Leo Lo's name to Return to China Partnership (RTCP), 4001 Cordova Drive, Austin TX 78759.