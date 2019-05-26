Resources More Obituaries for Tamara Gunter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tamara Anne Gunter

GUNTER, Tamara Anne February 27, 1971 - May 19, 2019 Wanderlust propels us to a faraway place and when we arrive we settle in and become still. It is only then that we are able to see for the first time. But, this place is not new. This place is quickly recognized deep within by our very soul. We have been here before. Our exploration is not of foreign vistas, rather memories of home. Tamara Anne Gunter Tamara Anne Gunter, 48, born in Phoenix, Arizona, grew up chasing fireflies and photos in Austin, Texas, where she lived with two Golden Retrievers underfoot. After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design from Arizona State University, she worked in the creative field as graphic designer, art director for Sirius Publishing and brand identity manager for 21 years at Tivoli and IBM. While the focus of her advancing career with IBM centered on global marketing and technology, her art and heart remained in travel photography. Tamara's photographic work was shaped by her design discipline and ethos. Her artistic point of view was stirred by her grandparents' humanitarian work abroad and cultivated through her own journeys from Cape Town to Sichuan to Cappadocia and beyond. As a fine art photographer, Tamara explored manifestations of solitude and the culture and character that is born of landscape. It is the Spirit of Place that compelled her. In spite of a terminal diagnosis that gave her only a few years to live, Tamara filled the last 15 years of her life with travels, her career, her adoring Goldens, family, and friends. With pen in hand, she checked off bucket lists, to do lists, estate lists, and beyond. She passed from this world, surrounded by her loving family and friends, as she wished, in her home. The only box left unchecked. . .obituary. The item was given to me and, as her loving Mother, I was honored to check the last box for her. Tamara is survived by her father, Thomas G. Gunter and wife Donna, mother Elizabeth Anne Boykin, brother Thomas A. Gunter, niece and nephews Thomas Allen, Ava Delaine, and Forrest Calvin Gunter and step-sister Shannon Fralick, and a host of precious family and friends. It was Tamara's request that memorials be made to Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (netrf.org) and Gold Ribbon Rescue (grr-tx.com). If you are interested in furthering Tamara's legacy, see her photography books at tamaragunter.com. And now it is time for Tamara to have the last word: I have planned a most secret and special Celebration of Life. It will be a delightful, euphoric celebration. I hope that you can attend. I am excited and look forward to reuniting with our family and loved ones who have passed. I suspect that they will join me in being with you in spirit at this celebration. Celebration of Life to be announced. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019