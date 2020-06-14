FOWLER JR., Tardrick L. "Trollie" Tardrick L. "Trollie" Fowler, Jr., 19, of Smithville died Monday, June 8th. He was born in Austin, TX on June 4, 2001, a son of Monique Neely-Black, of and Tadrick Ladell Fowler, Sr. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 1PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts /7325565/tardrickfowler) on Wednesday, June 17th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle in Austin, TX with Pastor Archie Kelley officiating. Public Viewing and flowers can be delivered following CDC Guidelines 3PM-6PM on Tuesday, June 16th at 1309 East 12th Street in Austin. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.