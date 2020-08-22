BRONLEEWE, Ted W. Ted W. Bronleewe left his physical body and became present in spirit with the Lord on August 18, 2020. Ted was born February 4, 1950, in Hutchinson, KS, to Bob and Helen Bronleewe. He grew up on the family farm with his brother Tom and graduated from Bushton Rural High School in 1968. Ted graduated from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg KS in 1972. He then served in the Army Corps of Engineers. Ted went on to attend Dallas Theological Seminary, graduating with a Master of Theology in 1977. While attending Seminary, Ted met Barbara Lynn Hanson. Ted and Barbara were joined in marriage on May 22, 1976, at Grace Bible Church in Dallas, TX. As Pastor of First Baptist Church in Russell, KS, and Faith Evangelical Free Church in Roswell, NM, Ted served the congregations faithfully teaching the truths of Scripture. After moving to Austin, Ted worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance, and later as a control systems designer at Process Networks Plus until he retired. Ted taught evening Bible classes at LeTourneau University in Austin. Ted retired to Sun City in Georgetown, TX, with Barbara, attending Hill Country Bible Church, and for the last 15 years, Grace Covenant Church. Surviving family include wife Barbara Bronleewe; brother Tom Bronleewe and wife Beverly of Sterling, KS; Ted and Barbara's three sons, Jeff and wife Tonya of Wichita, KS; David and wife Heidi of Nampa, ID, and children Anna, Brielle, Alivia and Lincoln; Josh and wife Katie of Nashville, TN, and children Wells and Silas. Memorial service arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Ramsey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Georgetown, TX.



