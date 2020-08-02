JONES JR. Teddy Leon Teddy Leon Jones Jr, loving brother, father, son, and friend passed away on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at the age of 63 after more than a decade long battle with dementia. Born Jan 28, 1957 to Teddy Leon Jones Sr and Jewel Elizabeth Fortner Jones. Survived by two children; Madison Massoni, Spencer Jones, and grandchildren; two loving sisters, Ava Botello and Marlene Payne. Also survived by two Aunts, Pat Jones, 90 years young, and Ava Gerrans, 87 years young, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was an avid car enthusiast, auto mechanic, and Brother of IBEW Local 60 Electrician Labor Union in San Antonio/Austin area for 35 years. Graveside memorial will be located at Sandia, TX cemetery. Date pending, more information can be found by contacting Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, 512-419-7224. 607 E Anderson Ln, Austin TX 78752.