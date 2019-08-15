|
ZOCH, Telford A. Telford A. Zoch died August 12, 2019, at age 95. Preceded in death by wife, Clara, and son, Howard, he is survived by granddaughter, Rachel, and numerous dear friends, neighbors, nieces, and nephews. He graduated from Giddings High School in 1943 and married Clara in 1944, and he served with the U.S. Marines in the Pacific in WWII, where he earned a Purple Heart. After coming home, he moved to Austin, where he joined the U.S. Postal Service and delivered mail for 30 years before retiring to Northrup where he was born. Telford will be remembered fondly for his smile and friendly personality. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Serbin, Texas. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Memorial gifts can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Serbin, the Lutheran Hour or to Austin Honor Flight. Arrangements by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 15, 2019