RICHTER JR., Tellmond Herder On Tuesday, December 17, 2019 Tellmond Herder Richter Jr., loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 95. Tellmond was born on June 25, 1924 in Yoakum, TX to Tellmond Herder Richter Sr. and Ruth Hudson Richter. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Missouri and was present at the signing of the surrender of Japan aboard this ship. After an honorable discharge, he went on to earn a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, and later a Master's degree in Creative Writing from the University of Houston. On September 8, 1951 he married Jacquelynn Sue Mainer of Lovelady, TX. They raised a daughter Susie and two sons, David and Bill. Tellmond started his engineering career with Mrs. Smith's foods manufacturing facility in Corpus Christi, TX. He was employed briefly before finding his life's work with the Prudential Insurance Co. His gregarious personality was a good fit for the job and he earned a number of sales awards. Tellmond loved gardening and kept a vegetable garden at every home he lived in. He enjoyed hiking and mountain climbing, conquering Pike's Peak and Flat Top mountains in Colorado. Creative writing was another of his passions and he had several short stories published in college textbooks. He was also an avid handball and racquetball player. He made the top of the Leader Board in racquetball at the Corpus Christi YMCA and won many other trophies in both sports. Tellmond was well known for his wit and playful sense of humor. He was incredibly optimistic and always saw the bright side of situations. He was never a quitter, and never gave up on others. Tellmond was preceded in death by his father Tellmond Sr and his mother Ruth. He is survived by his wife Jacquelynn, his three children, Susie, David, and Bill, and his grandchildren, Brian, Tristan, Sophia and Caleb. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019