TODD, Terence Kingsley Terence Kingsley Todd was born November 30, 1956 and died March 14, 2019. He was preceded by his parents Mary and William B. Todd and his sister Marilyn. He is survived by sisters Susan and Deborah , and nieces and nephews. Terry attended Austin and McCallum High Schools. He was a long time cab driver and felt it was a calling: not just to give people rides but to also assist those in distress. Terry was intelligent. He could quote the Bible as well as Star Trek. He loved the outdoors: especially sitting in Austin's Central Park and helping the staff keep the grounds tidy. He was a beloved brother. Our brother struggled with alcoholism and mental illness. Thanks to Dennis Bigbee and Craig Townes, Terry's best friends for over forty years: back to when they worked at "Somewhere" hamburgers near campus. Thanks to Brenda Izaguirre with Travis County Integral Care , who helped Terry and us. Terry's body, like his mother's, has been bequeathed to help others. Thanks to Forensic Anthropology Center Texas State University. Rest in peace.