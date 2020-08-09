DIXON-WICKER, Teresa A. Teresa A. Dixon-Wicker, age 55, of Austin, Texas passed away Friday afternoon, July 31, 2020. She was born September 17, 1964, in Austin, Texas to parents Charles Lindberg Small and Jo Ethelyn Hill-Dixon. Teresa had a life-long devotion as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and remained a faithful servant of our Heavenly Father, Jehovah God, and of our Lord Jesus Christ until her death. A devoted mother, she was known for her fierce loyalty and love for her children and extended family. Teresa received her primary and intermediate education in the public schools of Austin, Texas, graduating from LBJ High School in 1983. She took great pride in continuing her education and received her Master's Degree in Organizational Management from Ashford University in 2017. Teresa dedicated 19 years to the United States Postal Service, where she worked as Supervisor of Customer Service at Austin's Northeast station. At work, her kind and warmhearted nature was always on display to her colleagues and loyal customers. It was well known that Teresa was a good friend to all. Many of you may remember her food truck business, Sugar Hills, founded in 1998, which served barbecue every year at Austin's Juneteenth Parade held in Rosewood Park. Customers would line up for minutes to purchase the Giant Turkey LegsWe will all miss those days. The immediate family will hold a private memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 6100 North Lamar, Austin, TX 78752. A live webcast of the service will be broadcast simultaneously on www.zoom.us
and www.Facebook.com
via Cook-Walden North Lamar's Facebook page.