Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa J. "Terri" Long


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa J. "Terri" Long Obituary
LONG, Teresa J. "Terri" Teresa J. Long, "Terri", 64, passed away on August 19, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Terri was born in Spearman, Texas, to Bill and Arlene Cummings on December 14, 1954. Before graduating from Nimitz High School in 1973, Terri was a dedicated "Vika" drill team member and performed half time at the Cotton Bowl. Over the next 45 years, her work career took her to Washington State, Houston and finally Austin, Texas. As a single mom, she worked her way up from Secretary to National Sales Manager with Tait Electronics. In 1996, Terri joined her husband, Weldon, as Co-Owner and Operator of Long's Vacuum and Appliance and would spend the remaining 22 years building the business into an Austin Original, known countywide. Terri was known for her friendly smile and ability to make everyone feel like a close friend. Terri is survived by her husband Weldon Long; their children Cortney Wehrman and Matt Burton; their spouses Mike Wehrman and Jennifer Burton; her grandson Ryan Wehrman; her sisters Karen Giese and Peggy Warren; their husbands Regan Giese and Lou Warren; her brother Matt Cummings; her nieces Leslie Starr, Michelle Croce, and Hayley Weakley; and her nephews Kevin Dunn, Jeff Warren and Justin Cummings. Terri was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Arlene Cummings, and her nephew Sean Giese. Funeral services will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, located at 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX 78745, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10am, with brother-in-law Regan Giese officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, salvationarmyaustin.org, or Hospice Austin, hospiceaustin.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrell Funeral Home
Download Now