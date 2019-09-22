|
LONG, Teresa J. "Terri" Teresa J. Long, "Terri", 64, passed away on August 19, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Terri was born in Spearman, Texas, to Bill and Arlene Cummings on December 14, 1954. Before graduating from Nimitz High School in 1973, Terri was a dedicated "Vika" drill team member and performed half time at the Cotton Bowl. Over the next 45 years, her work career took her to Washington State, Houston and finally Austin, Texas. As a single mom, she worked her way up from Secretary to National Sales Manager with Tait Electronics. In 1996, Terri joined her husband, Weldon, as Co-Owner and Operator of Long's Vacuum and Appliance and would spend the remaining 22 years building the business into an Austin Original, known countywide. Terri was known for her friendly smile and ability to make everyone feel like a close friend. Terri is survived by her husband Weldon Long; their children Cortney Wehrman and Matt Burton; their spouses Mike Wehrman and Jennifer Burton; her grandson Ryan Wehrman; her sisters Karen Giese and Peggy Warren; their husbands Regan Giese and Lou Warren; her brother Matt Cummings; her nieces Leslie Starr, Michelle Croce, and Hayley Weakley; and her nephews Kevin Dunn, Jeff Warren and Justin Cummings. Terri was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Arlene Cummings, and her nephew Sean Giese. Funeral services will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, located at 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX 78745, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10am, with brother-in-law Regan Giese officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, salvationarmyaustin.org, or Hospice Austin, hospiceaustin.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019