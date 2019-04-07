Services Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Austin , TX 78705 (512) 452-8811 Memorial service 2:00 PM Tarrytown United Methodist Church 2601 Exposition Blvd. Austin , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Teresa Winfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teresa Lee Winfield

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers WINFIELD, Teresa Lee Teresa Lee Winfield AKA "Hollywood" passed away in perfect peace surrounded by her family on March 30, 2019. She was born on January 20, 1942 in Hartford, Connecticut to John and Virginia McGrath and grew up in Rockville Centre, New York with her four siblings. A 1959 graduate of St. Agnes Highschool, she went on to graduate from Molloy College in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Following training at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre she worked as a Registered Nurse at New York Hospital in Manhattan. There she met and married Dr. John Winfield with whom she would later have two children. She raised her family in Chapel Hill, North Carolina where she continued her work as a nurse at North Carolina Memorial Hospital. In 2004 she relocated to Austin, Texas to be closer to her daughter. In 2010 she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer which is treatable but remains incurable. Her valiant nine-year battle involving two stem cell transplants, innumerable chemotherapy treatments, and a broken back, hip, femur, pelvis, and neck made her a legend as she faced each new challenge with courage, humor, and nary a complaint. She also never ceased to show care and concern for others no matter how dire her own situation became. She was the first to ask how someone was doing and the first to offer help. This selflessness was a lifelong trait that never wavered and found fertile ground in her children and grandchildren. Our mom had sophisticated tastes but never displayed an ounce of pretension. She demonstrated that the most important things were not things, but the depths of one's relationships and a commitment to serving others. She was a wonderful nurse and a friend to the homeless and downtrodden her entire life. She worked tirelessly feeding the poor in Chapel Hill and Austin where she exposed all to her epicurean sensibilities. She loved to cook and entertain and instilled a great joy of both in her children. She was generous with what she had, never hoarding things or money for herself but giving freely to those she knew had greater needs. This spirit of generosity was passed on to her family. Our mom was a practical woman, distinguishing herself from those she called "hot house orchids." A natural Irish beauty throughout her life, she did not need to gild the lily or clothe herself in finery to look the picture of elegance. She was a humble person who never sought the spotlight or recognition. Nevertheless, she developed a fan base of friends and strangers over the years as her long battle was chronicled on social media by her daughter. Even those who were never blessed to meet her were awed by her bravery and her wit which she utilized to make light of even the most dreadful situations. She was the consummate wordsmith and grammarian and we are grateful for her relentless corrections and our exposure to little used words. Even though she did not climb mountains or seek to cross the ocean in a tiny sailboat, she was a devoted fan of true tales of physical exertion and the life and death struggles of those who tackle nature's obstacles. She read many books about Mt. Everest and never forgot to mention how awful it was that people left litter on the mountain. She was a devoted recycler and a fan of gardening, television, Carolina basketball, and a cold Heineken on a hot day. Big sunglasses became a staple of her wardrobe, earning her the nickname Hollywood for the last five years of her life. She wore them when awake and often when asleep leading hospital staff to wonder if she was someone famous. She loved her grandchildren more than anything in the world. It pained her not to be with them and she lit up anytime they were close by. The bond she formed with them surpasses death and they will forever be grateful for and remember their Neemah/Grandma Ter. Our mom was also a second mother to many of our friends, providing a safe place to share problems, seek advice, or simply find entertainment and a good laugh. They too are heartbroken by her passing and we appreciate their expressions of shared grief. A prolific letter writer throughout her life, she used highlighters and triple underline for the very important advice when we were in college. These letters and her loving but stern warnings about health and safety will be cherished keepsakes. Her daughter Virginia cared for her to the last breath and she was able to pass in the comfort of home as was her wish. When she slipped the bonds of her broken body and ascended into heaven surrounded by whispers of love and admiration, her delicate face assumed a look of perfect peace. She had fought the good fight, she had finished the race, and she had kept the faith. Hollywood was preceded in death by her parents John and Virginia McGrath and her sister Marygay McGrath. She is survived by her two children, Virginia Greenway of Austin, Texas and Bucky Winfield of Atlanta, Georgia, her four grandchildren, Grace, Fletcher, Jack and Margaret, her former son in law James Greenway, her brothers John (Karen), Tim (Reidun), and Rick (Joanne) McGrath and their dear children, her beloved nieces Laura Berkebile and Julia Fazio also of Austin, Texas, and her lifelong friend Peggy Schrider. Mom, we can never thank you enough for all you taught us, all you gave us, and all you showed us in the end about personal strength, determination, and heart. You were a true champion and as much a brave survivor as any who climb the highest peaks. Life presented you with a mountain that you scaled again and again and again, never faltering, never wavering, never giving up, until in the end you made the decision to let go. We look forward to seeing you again mom, and until then we hope to honor your formidable legacy. The memorial honoring her life will occur at 2 p.m. on April 13, 2019 at Tarrytown United Methodist Church located at 2601 Exposition Blvd., Austin, Texas 78703. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to The Salvation Army or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. We extend our sincerest thanks to all the medical personnel who treated our mom over the years and to everyone at Hospice Austin for their loving care of her and our family in the end. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019