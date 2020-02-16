|
|
MOSER, Teresa Lehmann Terri was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 2, 1951 to Gertrude Biegalski Lehmann and Clarence Ernst Lehmann, and died peacefully in her sleep February 14, 2020. She grew up in a family of 7 children who benefited from their parent's determination to provide them excellent educations. Terri attended St. Anne's Catholic School, and graduated from Barrington High School. She attended Benedictine University, where she met and married the love of her life, Len Moser, in 1973, graduating with a BS in Mathematics. She received a Masters degree in Computer Science from Northern Illinois University and following graduation, worked as one of the few women systems analysts at the time. In 1978, Terri and Len moved to Brazil for Len's job on a United Nations engineering project. Terri did some computer work there, but her main focus was on caring for son, David, and daughter, Elaine. Terri loved music, including opera. Since age 7, Terri had always sung in choirs. She had a beautiful voice, and during their sojourn in Brazil she played guitar and led the children's choir for the English-speaking Catholic community in Brazilia. She said of her experiences, "Brazil opened my eyes to a more global view of the church and the world, and served as a pathway into the realm of my church work." Terri and Len returned to the US to Austin, Texas when Terri was 9 months pregnant with son, Michael. Her instructions to Len were to find a house half a mile from a church. Len asked if she wanted to see the house, and Terri replied, "I want to see the church." Her heart sank when he drove her past the field where one day St. Catherine of Siena would be built. She cried all the way through the signing of the deed to the house they bought around the corner. St Catherine's Parish was 1 year old at the time, and holding services in Mann's Theater, (a movie theater in Oak Hill since torn down.) Terri immediately joined the fledgling choir and established a fond relationship with Fr. Oliver Johnson. "He was a perfect pastor to guide me in Catholicism Austin style." Fr. Oliver baptized Michael in the corner of their living room, and remained a friend until his death. Terri joined La Leche League in 1981 and formed friendships with women she met there which lasted until the end of her life. She credited this organization with helping her acquire parenting skills and training her to be able to share them with other families. These included gentle, positive child-guidance, better communication styles, and non-violent parenting. Teaching these skills to others helped Terri overcome her shyness. She went on to become a gifted public speaker and teacher, published articles, and lectured at national conferences. Terri served for 23 years as a parent educator, primarily working for St. Catherine's Parish as the parish Family Life Minister. She was so passionate and conscientious about this work that she returned to school in her 50s to ensure that she was applying evidence-based practices in her teaching and advising. Terri obtained her second Masters degree in Counseling, becoming a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Licensed Professional Counselor. She received the Outstanding Master in Arts and Counseling Award from St. Edwards University in 2008. Terri also served her parish as a music minister, singing in the choir and serving as a cantor. She supervised Baptism preparation classes, Marriage Enrichment programs, and the Ministry of Mom's Sharing, one of the programs dearest to Terri's heart. She had personally experienced the sometimes isolating and daunting days of motherhood, and delighted in organizing opportunities to help connect new mothers with each other for mutual support and friendship. In fact, the entirety of Terri's work can be summed up by saying she was all about building community and fostering strong families. By the example of her devotion to Len and their children, in making and sharing music, in helping families thrive, and in promoting peace, Terri had a heart that truly loved and lived to serve. She leaves to mourn and miss her Leonard Moser, of whom she said, "It was his support that allowed me to live the life I have so loved," and her beloved children, David Moser, Elaine Moser (Kasey Steed), Michael Moser (Lindsey), and Daniel Moser. She was preceded in death by her father, and sisters, Trudy and Marlene. Her surviving siblings are Jolene Powers (Wade), Ernie Lehmann (Doreen), Char Kassel (Bill), and Matthew Lehmann. Terri endured a long illness and many difficult treatments to gain more time to spend with family, her work, and her beloved grandchildren, Elyse, Kaelyn and Maya Steed, and Emma and Silas Moser. She leaves behind many friends, godchildren, colleagues, and fellow parishioners. Charities to donate to on Terri's behalf: RAICES, NAMI, The Mothers Milk Bank at Austin, St. Vincent de Paul Society and St. Catherine Mission to Mexico project. There will be a Vigil at St. Catherine's on Tuesday, February 18th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Service also at St. Catherine's on Wednesday, February 19th at 10:00 am (reception afterward around 11:15 am). A Graveside Ceremony will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown Wednesday, February 19th at 2:00 pm
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020