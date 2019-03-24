Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
(512) 244-3772
Resources
More Obituaries for Teri Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teri Davidson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teri Davidson Obituary
DAVIDSON, Teri Renee Teri Renee Davidson, 57, beloved Wife and Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on March 18, 2019. She entered this world on October 29, 1961 in Pleasanton, TX and spent her younger years Calallen where she graduated high school. In 1989, Renee moved to Round Rock with her husband to raise their two daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents R.A. Royal and Marjorie Royal Sanders, and brother Russell Royal. She is survived by her husband John Davidson of 35 years, her two daughters, Kevan Yowell, and Kyle Davidson, grandson, Wade Yowell, son-in-law, Travis Yowell, and brother Reagan Royal. A private service will be held at a later time.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now