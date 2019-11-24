|
|
TSCHATSCHULA, Malton Leroy "Chatt" June 17, 1928November, 2019 Some called him Leroy, some called him Chatt, some called him Papa, everyone called him a wonderful man, who finished a life well lived. Leroy was born in Winchester, Texas (between Austin and Houston) to Oswald and Esther Tschatschula. A doctor traveled from Smithville to help with the delivery. He grew up on a farm that did not have electricity until he was 12 years old. Leroy learned the value of hard work by picking cotton and working other chores on the farm. He left Winchester as a 15-year old to attend Concordia Lutheran High School in Austin. Later he graduated from River Forest (Concordia Teachers College, now known as Concordia University Chicago) near Chicago. He was called to be the principal of Mt. Olive Lutheran School in Houston and recruited Virginia Texanna Anderson to be a new teacher. They married in August 1953. Family and friends have enjoyed the many stories of his time as a principal. Even though he was tone deaf, he played the organ for church services. Leroy moved on to become the principal of Pilgrim Lutheran School and earned a master's degree from the University of Houston. Later he earned a PhD from the University of Texas. Leroy moved the family to Austin to be a professor at Concordia Lutheran College (now known as Concordia University Texas), where he taught for 33 years. If a student fell asleep in his class, he would kindly wake them up with a cup of cold water down their neck! During his teaching years, he taught more than 4,000 students. In Austin, Leroy and Virginia decided that $15,000 was too much to pay for a house and built their own with the help of Virginia's brother Leon. Characteristically, Leroy did a lot of the work. Building this first house eventually grew into a family custom home building business during the boom times in Austin of the mid 1980's. After retirement, Leroy and Virginia moved back to Houston, leaving Austin, to be closer to daughter Holly and her family. In Houston, Leroy and Virginia were actively involved with Harris County senior trips and Lone Star College senior education programs. Leroy worked in his yard until the day he died. He chopped down a dead tree, by hand, when he was 89! He regularly rode his bicycle. At 91, he drove himself to family outings, appointments, shopping and church. He was known as "Papa" by his four grand children and was so proud of them all. On November 6, he leaned back in his recliner, with his Bible next to him, getting ready to read the book "Educated A Memoir" and fell asleep. He woke up in heaven, reunited with Virginia. He mentioned in previous months he was ready when the good Lord tapped him on his shoulder. He is lovingly remembered by his son Terrance, daughter Holly, their spouses Kelly and Philip, his four grandchildren, Hogan, Ellen, Renee, and Laura and many other family members and friends. Some of his grandchildren's friends admire Leroy, even though they have never met him. Leroy did not want a formal funeral. There will be a private memorial gathering for family and friends, If so desired, any memorial gifts may be made in in his name to: Mt. Olive Lutheran School Pilgrim Lutheran School Concordia University Chicago Concordia University Texas
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019