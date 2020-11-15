MASON, Terrence Cloud Terrence Cloud Mason died at home in Austin on November 12, 2020, after a long struggle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Pasadena, Texas, in 1955 to the late Thomas Wilburn and Betty Jo Mason, the second of three sons. Cloud loved photography, fast motorcycles, music, and travel, along with his favorite place on earth, Big Bend. He earned a computer science degree from The University of Texas at Austin and worked in high tech in Austin for many years, retiring from UT where he was respected for his expertise in IT support of the McDonald Observatory group. He is survived by his beloved son Elliot Cole Mason; brothers Tom (wife Janis) and Ted (wife Vicki); and ex-wife Joni Mason. He also leaves behind a host of good friends and thousands of striking photographs. A more detailed obituary is available online at tributes.com/CloudMason
. A virtual memorial service is being planned for a later date.