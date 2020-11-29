DYROFF, Terrence Edward "Terry" Terrence Edward "Terry" Dyroff, of Austin, Texas, passed away at his home on November 20, 2020, at the age of 78, of heart and lung failure. He was born on November 12, 1942 in Portsmouth, Ohio, to parents Edward and Margaret Dyroff. Terry grew up in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from UCLA, and received a Masters Degree from Mount St Mary's, Los Angeles. From 1966 to 1972, he served his country in the United States Army in Military Intelligence. He went to military language school, at Presidio of Monterey, CA., where he learned Serbo-Croatian. While serving overseas in Germany, he met his spouse, Sondra Yoakum, who he wed on August 20, 1970. Terry worked as a teacher with Department of Defense Schools, in Newfoundland, Canada, Sagamihara and Misawa Japan, and Wuerzburg, West Germany. Later, he also taught high school math at Manor, Texas. After retirement he settled in Austin, Texas. He and Sondra spent the hot Texas summer months at their second residence in Astoria, Oregon. He attended St. Richard's Episcopal Church in Round Rock, Texas. He enjoyed traveling, stamp collecting, and watching the Texas Longhorns, UCLA Bruins, and Oregon Ducks play football. Most of all, though, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his spouse of 50 years, Sondra Yoakum Dyroff. He is also survived by his daughter Jennifer Jenkins and her husband, Robert Jenkins, of Garland, Texas, and his daughter Natalie Dyroff Mallory and her husband Brent Mallory, of Seaside, Oregon, and his sister-in-law, Teresa Dyroff of Los Angeles, and her family. He had two grandchildren, Blaine and Keira Mallory, and two step-grandchildren, Sarah and Robert Jenkins. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother Thomas Dyroff. Services are pending.



