Terri Denise Alcorn
ALCORN, Terri Denise Age 63, was called home to heaven on September 13, 2020 in Bastrop TX. She was born in Navasota, Texas on July 28, 1957. Terri was a great mother and grandmother. She always looked forward to visits and family get-togethers. Terri is preceded in death by her father, Walter Allen Alcorn, Mother, Mary Rose Alcorn, and brother, Michael Sam Alcorn. Terri is survived and dearly missed by her brother, Allen Ray Alcorn, daughters, Danielle Cross, Sara Savage, Lara Savage and granddaughter and caregiver, Miranda Loera of Bastrop Texas. Terri is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews who will always remember her. In honor of Terri, A Celebration of Life will be held at her family home on October 10th, 2020 @11:00am

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 26, 2020.
