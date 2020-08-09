HAGEN-GEORGULAS, Terri L. On August 3 2020, Terri L. Hagen-Georgulas died of liver cancer in the loving care of her family and friends. She is survived by her husband George, sister Shari, niece Schuyler, son Alex, daughter-in-law Natalia, grandson Nico, family and friends. Terri had a 30 plus year career in hi-tech and was a Certified Project Manager (PMP) with numerous companies to include Compaq, HP, HBMG and York Risk Services Group. She also owned and operated a UPS Store in Austin, Texas, with her husband. In her younger life Terri was a licensed ship captain, and part owner of a sailboat and a charter business in the Caribbean. Terri was the heart of our family! She enjoyed gardening, road trips, and spending time in the kitchen. We will love and miss her always. Because of covid-19 the service will be limited to close family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society
in Terri's name.