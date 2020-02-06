|
SHOOK, Terry November 1, 1968 - January 29, 2020 Terrance Allen Shook, 51 of Austin, Texas, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born on November 1, 1968 in Mineral Wells, Texas to John and Marilyn Shook. He graduated in 1987 from Coronado High School in El Paso and graduated in 1991 from Texas A&M University with a degree in Economics. He married Lynley Jorden on March 13, 2005 in St. John, USVI. On January 7, 2000, March 1, 2007, and July 18, 2009, he welcomed his three wonderful children Nathan, Jorden, and Madison. His children were the most important part of his life. Terry was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. One of his favorite activities was his yearly "River Trip" spent kayaking and camping the Llano River with his friends. Boating on the lake with his family, tubing with the kids, or just floating in the water was another favorite past time. Of course, tailgating and attending Aggie football games was an all-time favorite. He was a true fan! During hunting season, he loved spending time at the Jorden Ranch riding around on the "top drive" and driving the old Bronco. Terry loved traveling with his family and friends and enjoyed many trips such as the Exumas, the Abacos, Atlantis, Kauai, Costa Rica, Mexico, the Virgin Islands, and Estes Park. In addition to all of these activities, he supported anything his daughters or son were interested in. He never missed a cheerleading competition no matter the location or how many routines he had to watch. He was also very proud of his son, Nathan, that attends UT and is majoring in Petroleum Engineering. Terry was a very social person. Growing up with his father in the army, moving frequently, Terry always embraced new places and new friends. Anyone that met Terry will remember his love of joking around and making people laugh. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Terry is preceded in death by his father, Major John Shook. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Austin Baptist Church located at 7016 Ribelin Ranch Drive, Austin, TX 78750. Dr. David Procter will officiate. A reception will follow the service at Austin Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Texas Parks and Wildlife at https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/dontations/.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020