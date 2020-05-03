|
LAWSON, Tess 9/15/1950 4/17/2020 Tess was born at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. She lost her mother, Anita McHarg Lawson at age sixteen from the same disease Tess had, Polycystic Kidney Disease. Tess was very close to her grandmother, Mama Cassie, in Chillicothe, Texas who influenced every aspect of her life. She is survived by her husband Lonnie Hazlewood, brother Robert Lawson and nephew Matthew Lawson. She was a screaming teenager at the Beatles concert in Fort Worth, which her brother somehow managed to get her a ticket. She became a lifelong fan and devotee of the Beatles and Barbra Streisand. One of her enduring memories was of attending a Barbra Streisand concert in Las Vegas with her dear friend Ruth Walus. Tess was a self-made woman, who put herself through college (Amarillo College & UT) and graduate school UT) with scholarships and part time jobs. She put her Masters in Social Work to use by joining the Travis County Adult Probation Department in 1981. She began as a volunteer, later becoming a Probation Officer, manager, trainer and finally as Administrator of Field Supervision Services. Her colleagues described her as reliable, hardworking, and created a working environment built upon respect and professionalism. She treated both staff and clients with respect, compassion and integrity. Tess was a dog lover through and through and cherished her dogs Sambuca, Morgan and Benny. She often said that she would met them at the Rainbow Bridge when she passed into the unknown. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020