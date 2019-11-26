|
MARRS, Texe Texe Marrs (age 75) passed from this life to his heavenly home with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 23, 2019 at his home in Spicewood.. He was born to Troy Marrs, Sr., and Josephine Marrs on July 15, l944, in Fred, Texas. He graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School, Port Neches, in 1962 and joined the United States Air Force the next day for a stellar career of 20 years of service. Texe was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Joe Edward Marrs, Houston and Troy Marrs, Jr., Houston; his sisters Shirley McConnell, Lumberton, Tx, and Joyce Carter, Lumberton, Tx; and his beloved daughter, Sharon Kaye Rogers Norris of Dripping Springs. Survivors include his wife, Wanda, sister Sharon (Gary) Peltier, Charlestown, IN, Philip Carter, brother-in-law, Lumberton, and Maritza Marrs, Houston, sister Essie Holder, Austin, sister-in-law Bonnie Marrs Smith, Houston, son Steve Rogers (Teri) Ventura, Ca and grandchildren Daniel, Jessica of Ventura, CA and Elizabeth Schneider (Nick) great grandchildren Judah and Colbie of Conifer, CO; grandson Brian Rogers (Tess) and great grandchildren Alyssa, Cody, Abigail Kaye and Colton, of New Braunfels, along with numerous nephews and nieces. Texe was an ordained minister and pastor of Bible Home Church (biblehomechurch.org). He and his wife, Wanda, founded Living Truth Ministries in l985 and later in 1999 changed the name to Power of Prophecy and RiverCrest Publishing. He has authored over 55 books, including three #1 international bestsellers. He retired as a captain from U.S. Air Force after 20 years. He served on the faculty of the University of Texas at Austin for five years and also taught political science and psychology for two other universities. A Summa Cum Laude honoree at Park University, he earned his graduate degree at North Carolina State University. He finished his most recent book, Psychopaths: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, which is to be released December 1. It can be purchased at RiverCrest Publishing. Services with military honors to be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Cook Walden Mortuary, 6300 William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Texe's name, to Bible Home Church or RiverCrest Publishers, 4819 R.O. Drive, Suite 102, Spicewood, TX 78669.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019