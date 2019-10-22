Home

All Faiths Funeral Home - AUSTIN
8507 North IH-35 Frontage Road
North Austin, TX 78753
(512) 339-8878
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
East Side Church of Christ
Austin, TX
Burial
Following Services
Niederwald Cemetery
Niederwald, TX
1924 - 2019
Thelma Freeman Obituary
FREEMAN, Thelma Thelma Freeman was born December 27, 1924 to William Wilkins and Lillie Roland in Hays, County. Thelma attended public school at Hopewell School in Cedar Creek, TX. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age at Center Union Missionary Baptist Church, Creedmoor, Texas. She fulfilled her Christian discipleship at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church until she was no longer able to physically attend services and returned to the watch care of Center Union Missionary Baptist Church. She was a faithful and dedicated servant of Christ, our Lord, a wife and mother who taught her children to trust and put faith in Christ our Redeemer. Thelma was united in holy matrimony to Arthur (Bill) Everette Freeman on September 17, 1945. This union remained steadfast in Christ for 62 years until his death. Bill and Thelma remained faithful and committed as one, when you saw one you saw the other, which eventually produced a family of six helping hands. Celebration Service 6pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 All Faith Funeral Home North Austin, Texas. Funeral Service 11am Thursday October 24, 2019 East Side Church of Christ Austin, Texas. Internment Service to follow at Niederwald Cemetery Niederwald, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019
