FRANKS, Thelma Louise "MaMa Franks" Thelma Louise Franks, 99, of Dale, TX, died peacefully Sunday, March 15th. She was born in Cottonwood, TX on May 29, 1920, a daughter of the late Nellie Eliza-Jane (Hill) and Thomas Arnold. The Celebration of Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, March 21st at Dale Corinth United Methodist Church in Dale, TX with Pastor Mae Elizabeth Fletcher officiating. Burial in Dale Memorial Cemetery. Public Viewing 10 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, March 21st at Dale Corinth United Methodist Church. The local ordinance for public funerals will be followed. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. MaMa Franks had selected before her death her adopted son, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin (who nicknamed her the Mayor of Dale) to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 20, 2020