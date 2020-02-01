|
|
HOGE, Theodora S. Theodora "Teddy" S. Hoge "Teddy" passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 28, 2020 at the age of 89. Born May 6, 1930 in Springfield, MA. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, mentor, role model & loyal friend to so many. Her family moved to West Hartford, CT six months later. She graduated from William H. Hall High School in West Hartford in 1948. She then attended Hartford Secretarial School and worked for Connecticut Mutual Life Ins. Co. until moving to Dallas, TX in 1950. She became a flight attendant for Braniff Airlines from 1955 until her marriage to Eugene M. Hoge Jr. in 1957. Teddy began working for Texas Instruments in Dallas and moved to Houston, TX. She continued working at TI until starting her family in 1960. Teddy and Gene raised two daughters, always participating in the girls' school activities. Teddy volunteered for Brownies, Girl Scouts and classroom volunteer while the girls were in grade school. They spent a week every summer on South Padre Island with their grandmother enjoying the beach and searching for seashells. Teddy enjoyed playing bridge & competing in a bowling league. Teddy worked for several years at engineering firm Black, Sivalls & Bryson until her retirement in 1996. She and Gene enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, Waynesboro VA, many cruise destinations & of course back to South Padre Island while spending holidays and birthdays with their children and grandchildren. Mimi & Pops spent many days and weeks as loving "sitters" for their grandchildren! (Whew, we took vacations!) Sweet Teddy faced the dreaded Alzheimer's Disease battle with courage, grace, bravery, kindness, wit and humor. She truly never gave up, always had a positive attitude as the disease robbed her of her brain and without awareness continued to teach us all life lessons. We know she is rejoicing in heaven with Gene, "here and there" doing "this and that"! While we are separated for now"Bread & Butter"we will meet again! Our grief is great but as she always taught us, "This too shall pass". Teddy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Eugene M. Hoge, Jr., her mother Helen D. Schorer and her sister Patsy Schorer Skinner. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands; Suzie and Brent Martin of Austin, TX and Wendi and Rick Burchfield of Kemah TX. Teddy is also survived by her three grandchildren: Colton Martin, Trenton Burchfield and Natalie Paige Burchfield, nephew Buzz Skinner and great niece Kaitlin Skinner. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Teddy was one of the first residents of Querencia at Barton Creek. Her family is thankful for the wonderful staff at the "Q" who took great care of Teddy from 2007 until her final day. The family is forever grateful for her care and wishes to extend their gratitude to Halcyon Home Hospice for their tender, thoughtful care and devotion. The family will gather at a later date at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, TX for an inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor, Theodora "Teddy" S. Hoge, to the Darrel K. Royal Research Fund for Alzheimer's Disease, P.O. Box 5839, Austin, TX 78763, ph. 866.946.3606. - dkrfund.org
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 1, 2020