RACHOFSKY, Theodore James Theodore James Rachofsky, known as Ted by family and friends, died on July 24, 2020. He was 75 years old, born the oldest of four children to Albert and Annette Rachofsky on September 16, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois. Ted was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel, and both his parents. He is survived by his son Aaron; sisters Alana, Susan and Mindy; and by his wife of 51 years, Marcia. Ted also has many cousins and too many friends to count. He was a musician since high school, playing trumpet, then string bass. He later studied trombone and became the first chair trombone in the Guadalajara Symphony Orchestra in Mexico for 8 years. Ted taught high school math before, during and after trombone practice and gigs. In Austin, Ted taught math at ACC for 18 years, and with the Capital Idea College Prep Academy for 14 years. After retirement, Ted began math tutoring at Sunset Valley Elementary School until he was too sick to continue. Ted will be cremated and buried next to his daughter as he requested. There will be a virtual memorial service at a later time in August. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Ted's favorite charity, or a charity of your choice
.