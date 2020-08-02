1/1
Theodore James Rachofsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RACHOFSKY, Theodore James Theodore James Rachofsky, known as Ted by family and friends, died on July 24, 2020. He was 75 years old, born the oldest of four children to Albert and Annette Rachofsky on September 16, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois. Ted was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel, and both his parents. He is survived by his son Aaron; sisters Alana, Susan and Mindy; and by his wife of 51 years, Marcia. Ted also has many cousins and too many friends to count. He was a musician since high school, playing trumpet, then string bass. He later studied trombone and became the first chair trombone in the Guadalajara Symphony Orchestra in Mexico for 8 years. Ted taught high school math before, during and after trombone practice and gigs. In Austin, Ted taught math at ACC for 18 years, and with the Capital Idea College Prep Academy for 14 years. After retirement, Ted began math tutoring at Sunset Valley Elementary School until he was too sick to continue. Ted will be cremated and buried next to his daughter as he requested. There will be a virtual memorial service at a later time in August. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Ted's favorite charity, or a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved