|
|
PHILLIPS, Theodore Nelson 84 of Kingsland, Texas passed away March 5, 2019. He was born to Harry Davy and Helen Ann (Gammill) Phillips on February 11, 1935 in Cambridge, Nebraska. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Lorene Phillips of Kingsland, Texas, daughters, Jane McCarthy of Tacoma, Washington, and Mary Mays and husband Mike of Amboy, Illinois, sons, David Phillips and wife Theresa of Great Falls, Montana, and T.W. Phillips and wife Joanne of Kingsland, Texas, grandchildren, Buddy Willis, Matthew Willis, Julie Mandrik, Eric Mays, Stephanie Mays, Adam Mays, B.J. Holson, Daniel McCarthy, Edmund McCarthy and Maire Neelis. Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive. Ted is preceded in death by his parents, his six older siblings, and his good buddy Emmitt. The family will have a private service at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, Burnet, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests that condolences be made www. PutnamCares.com Ted's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325)388-0008.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 11, 2019