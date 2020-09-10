1/1
Theodore Peterson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETERSON, Theodore "Ted" WWII veteran, Theodore "Ted" Peterson was born to Ernest G. Peterson and Ann Peterson on March 12th, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Six days from his 93rd birthday, he "slipped the surly bonds of earth" on March 6th, 2020, at home in Lakeway, TX in the presence of loved ones. After an early retirement from a successful career in the building industry in Beaumont, TX, Ted and wife, Paula, moved to Lakeway in 1986, where he lived his dream of playing golf every day while making great friends. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Paula, of 66 years; Dana Portugal and husband Chris of Austin TX; son, Ted Peterson, Jr., of Daytona FL; Laura Mulvey and husband Dave of Frisco TX; Paige Williams and husband Gareth of The Hills, TX; and grandchildren, Florence Portugal, Kasey Zimmermann and Christian Mulvey. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, the celebration service of Ted's life was postponed to September 19th, at 2:00 at the Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Blvd., Lakeway TX 78734. If you wish to honor Ted's memory, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or to The Lakeway Church's Building Fund at the above mentioned address.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in ACNs on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lakeway Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved