PETERSON, Theodore "Ted" WWII veteran, Theodore "Ted" Peterson was born to Ernest G. Peterson and Ann Peterson on March 12th, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Six days from his 93rd birthday, he "slipped the surly bonds of earth" on March 6th, 2020, at home in Lakeway, TX in the presence of loved ones. After an early retirement from a successful career in the building industry in Beaumont, TX, Ted and wife, Paula, moved to Lakeway in 1986, where he lived his dream of playing golf every day while making great friends. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Paula, of 66 years; Dana Portugal and husband Chris of Austin TX; son, Ted Peterson, Jr., of Daytona FL; Laura Mulvey and husband Dave of Frisco TX; Paige Williams and husband Gareth of The Hills, TX; and grandchildren, Florence Portugal, Kasey Zimmermann and Christian Mulvey. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, the celebration service of Ted's life was postponed to September 19th, at 2:00 at the Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Blvd., Lakeway TX 78734. If you wish to honor Ted's memory, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
or to The Lakeway Church's Building Fund at the above mentioned address.