Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Thera Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thera Mason


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thera Mason Obituary
MASON, Thera Irene Thera Irene Mason, 89, of Austin passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was born November 8, 1929 to the late Tom and Annie Menefee Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Billy Jack "Fireball" Mason Sr; 7 sisters and 3 brothers, Mae, Pansy, Roberta, Inez, Margaret, Ima Gene, Marie, Sam, Jimmy and Emmett. Left to cherish her memory are her children, daughter Jackie Lynn Mason and son Billy Jack Mason Jr.; twin sister, Vera Newton; brother, T.D. "Dee" Menefee Jr; and a host of extended family and friends. Thera was very active in Joslin PTA and church activities. She also loved the Christmas season. She enjoyed decorating as well as entertaining family and friends during the holidays. Thera was widely known for her beautiful Christmas stockings. She also enjoyed ceramics. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. The family would like to welcome guests for visitation 1:00pm, Saturday, February 9, at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin, 4435 Frontier Trail. Services celebrating her life will being at 2:00pm with burial to follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville. Memorial contributions may be made to , .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrell Funeral Home
Download Now