MASON, Thera Irene Thera Irene Mason, 89, of Austin passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was born November 8, 1929 to the late Tom and Annie Menefee Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Billy Jack "Fireball" Mason Sr; 7 sisters and 3 brothers, Mae, Pansy, Roberta, Inez, Margaret, Ima Gene, Marie, Sam, Jimmy and Emmett. Left to cherish her memory are her children, daughter Jackie Lynn Mason and son Billy Jack Mason Jr.; twin sister, Vera Newton; brother, T.D. "Dee" Menefee Jr; and a host of extended family and friends. Thera was very active in Joslin PTA and church activities. She also loved the Christmas season. She enjoyed decorating as well as entertaining family and friends during the holidays. Thera was widely known for her beautiful Christmas stockings. She also enjoyed ceramics. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. The family would like to welcome guests for visitation 1:00pm, Saturday, February 9, at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin, 4435 Frontier Trail. Services celebrating her life will being at 2:00pm with burial to follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville. Memorial contributions may be made to , .