Theresa Herrera Casarez
1926 - 2020
CASAREZ, Theresa Herrera Age 94, of Austin passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1926 to Anastacio and Zoyla Herrera in Bertram, Texas. Theresa graduated from Austin High School and later completed a business school program. She worked for the Texas Department of Health as a typist, for McFarland Refrigeration as a bookkeeper, for several retail stores, and later worked and retired from the Internal Revenue Service after twenty years as a Team Leader in the Accounting Department. Theresa's passion for dancing led her to perform at various USO clubs and at Camp Swift during World War II, as a member of a University of Texas dance group. During this time, Theresa met Pete who was enlisted in the Navy. On his return from war, they married on February 8, 1948. Theresa later became a founding member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1805 Ladies Auxiliary. She became a proud lifetime member. She served two different terms as State President for the Department of Texas Auxiliary. Furthermore, Theresa received the most prestigious award presented by the National Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary. She was awarded the Honor Legion of the Order of St. Agnes award for her exemplary service to this organization. Theresa was also a member of LULAC. Many people in Austin remember her as the FIRST female Mexican- American to work at the voting polls at Palm School Elementary School in 1952. Theresa loved bright colors and beautiful dance dresses. She and Pete loved to dance Ballroom and Mexican dancing. They truly were a dynamic duo on the dancefloor, and everyone enjoyed watching them dance at weddings and other functions. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete; son, Martin Casarez; brothers, Abdon Herrera and Raul Herrera; sisters, Francis Cantu, Pauline Rosales, Lenora Andrade and Zoyla Cantu. Theresa is survived by her sons, Pete Jr. (spouse, Tracee), Carlos (spouse, MaryAnn); daughters, Herlinda Quintana (husband, Oscar), Veronica Casarez (spouse, Samuel). Nine grandchildren, Kim Terrill (spouse, Jason), Christa Achilles (spouse, John), Carlee Rooney (spouse, Rob), Peter Casarez (spouse, Nicole), Carlos Brugh, Gianna Quintana-DeMarco (spouse, Chris), Alicia Quintana, Matthew Empante, Roberto Empante; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Due to illness, Theresa spent her last few years in Albuquerque with her daughters, Herlinda and Veronica. The family would like to give special thanks to Carefree Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque, for the love and exceptional care they provided her during her last year of life. Although Theresa peacefully passed in Albuquerque, there was never a question about her love of Texas. When meeting someone she always said, "Hello, I'm Theresa Casarez from Austin, Texas and I'm just visiting..." And Now She Is Home! Visitation 4:00 pm 7:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress. Recitation of the Holy Rosary 12:30 pm at San Jose Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 22, 2020.
