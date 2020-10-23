BREWTON, Theresa J. Age 62 of Marble Falls passed away October 13, 2020 at home with her family after a long battle with cancer. Born in Crestview, Florida October 13, 1958 and eventually settled in Texas where she graduated from the University of Texas in Arlington and afterwards met her husband Mike, whom she married on July 2, 1983. She gave birth to their son Blake in 1986 and their daughter Hannah in 1988 and was a by all measures a most wonderful mother. Theresa is survived by her husband, Michael R. Love, her son Blake Brewton Love and her daughter Hannah Cassidy Brewton Love along with her mother Barbara Brewton, three sisters Dodi, Geilenda and Bettina and her brother in law, Randy Seely, aunts Beverly Johnston Zwanziger of Eustice, TX and Shirley Brewton Butler of Pembroke, GA. along with many nieces and nephews. Known to all as a kind and gentle soul, wonderful mother and beautiful person, Theresa leaves this world a better place because of her life. An online guest registry may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com
