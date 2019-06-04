MONTGOMERY, Theresa Arlene Maher Theresa (Terry) Montgomery, loving Mother and caring friend, passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Wesleyan at Scenic Nursing home in Georgetown, Texas, surrounded by her family. She is survived by children Diana (Daniel) Ost, Nike Bottalico, Malcolm (Betsy) Jones, Joseph (Mindy) Montgomery, and siblings Thomas F. (Bao) Maher, Myra (Glen Thamert) Maher, and Paul (Bree) Maher; nieces, Luanna (Mark) Beauchamp, Tina (Gregg) Gist, Tricia (Tapash) Sarcar, and Mia (John) Spann; plus grandchildren Leah (Brad Wheeler) Bottalico, Thomas Bottalico, Jorma (Holly) Sparks, Trevyn Boyle, and Alyse (Andrew) Latham, and six great-grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Dolores Suzanne Madigan and Thomas J. Maher, sister Patricia Ann Maher, and nephew George Maher. Theresa was born April 2, 1932 in Takoma, Maryland, to parents Dolores, a homemaker, and Thomas J. Maher, an attorney for the US government. Terry graduated from N. R. Crozier Technical High School, Dallas, Texas, class of 1950 with high honors, including a medal in Latin. Terry was the first female at Crozier Tech to take and pass Trigonometry. Terry attended El Centro College in Dallas in her mid-40's and received an Associate's Degree in Arts and Sciences in Computer Science. Terry's career was mostly spent working for the Regional Director of the USDA in Dallas as an executive secretary. She was also a Realtor and Broker, and, of course, she was Mom. Terry's mother died when she was nine years old, and she became the mother figure for her two siblings, Patricia (eight years old) and Tommy (five years old) for the next five years. Terry was the glue that kept the family of three together, and she also learned how to discipline her siblings with love. Her father remarried in December 1945, and moved the family to Vickery in Dallas County in February 1947. At that time, Terry became a Texan at heart. Terry was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and she rarely missed a game. Terry loved traveling to Luckenbach, Willie Nelson, bluebonnets, and camping at Hamilton's Pool with her dear friend and companion Willie (who predeceased her). She was also an accomplished needle-work artist, hobby chef, seamstress, and storyteller, and she gave great advice, based on her 40 years in Al-Anon. As a Mom, she was an easy mark for a practical joke, as all her children knew. Putting a plastic spider under her nose was guaranteed to elicit a scream. Terry was always a good sport in spite of our antics. She was a marvelous cook, and taught every child to be independent and competent in the kitchen, including baking cakes from scratch. Terry also taught us all how to balance a checkbook, pay bills, and do our own taxes, among other tasks we needed to know to be successful adults. The family wishes to provide sincere thanks to the staff at Wesleyan Hospice and at Wesleyan at Scenic Memory Care, East Wing, especially the nurses and staff who loved Terry so much. She loved you back. Memorials and Guest book at Beck Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Pflugerville, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary