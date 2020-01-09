|
|
LITTLEJOHN, Theresa Victoria 59, of Austin died Friday, January 3rd. She was born in Austin, TX on JULY 8, 1960, a daughter of late Catherine (Chase) Hatcher and Reuben Hatcher. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 12 PM on Saturday, January 11th Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Austin, Texas. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 10th.. Go to www.alcbf.com for further information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020