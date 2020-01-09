Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
Austin, TX
View Map
Theresa Victoria Littlejohn


1960 - 2020
Theresa Victoria Littlejohn Obituary
LITTLEJOHN, Theresa Victoria 59, of Austin died Friday, January 3rd. She was born in Austin, TX on JULY 8, 1960, a daughter of late Catherine (Chase) Hatcher and Reuben Hatcher. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 12 PM on Saturday, January 11th Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Austin, Texas. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 10th.. Go to www.alcbf.com for further information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020
