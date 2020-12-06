WILSON, Theresa Virginia Storey Theresa Virginia Storey Wilson, Terri to friends and Teeta to grand kids, born Feb 22, 1932, eased into eternal peace Monday Nov 30. She was born to Bill and Ginger Storey on the family ranch in Hylton, Texas and attended school in Blackwell. She married Charles Allen Wilson in September 1949 and after several Civil Service moves to California and Arizona they arrived in Austin in 1966. They were avid square dancers well into the 1970's. They attended national conventions from coast to coast. After divorce she continued dancing as a single and attended Australia's national convention in Adelaide in 1986. Terri never met a stranger and made numerous friends across the nation and overseas. Mom was a fighter. She fought cancer twice and won and bravely fought an unwinnable battle with rheumatoid arthritis. After retiring from the Treasury Department she traveled extensively both internationally and nationally and led a vivacious life. She left many beautiful memories for those of us left behind. She is survived by her two sons, James and wife Shirley, and Phillip and wife Diane, four grand-children and spouses, and eight great grand-children. No memorial service is planned at this tumultuous time but a short intimate service is planned during the blue-bonnet blossom in the Spring when the family will spread her ashes next to her parents at the remote Hylton cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to your local food bank in this time of need.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store