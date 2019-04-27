ALHOLM, Thomas (Tom) A. Passed away on April 16, 2019 at Christopher House in Austin, Texas following a short illness. He was surrounded by his brother Richard, niece Brenna, and many friends during his final days. Tom faced death with strength and dignity. Tom was born to Harold W. Alholm and Margaret (Abbie) Dunleavy Alholm on January 9, 1948, and was raised in Marquette, Michigan. He graduated in 1966 from Bishop Baraga Central High School and was a graduate of the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota. Tom spent most of his career as a teacher, which took him to China, South Korea, and several European countries. Loved by all who came in contact with him, he will be greatly missed. He leaves behind a brother, Richard (Karen) Alholm, an uncle, John Alholm of Overland Park, Kansas, cousins Maureen (Ray) DesJardins and Tom (Carol) Dunleavy, special niece, Brenna Alholm, Austin Texas, niece Wendy (Chris) Halvorson, Lake Orion, MI, and numerous other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, uncles Percy (Grace) Dunleavy, Father Par Dunleavy, Monsignor Joe Dunleavy, Aunt Dossie Dunleavy, and Aunt Hazel (Bernie) Kaukola. It was Tom's wish that there be no service or visitation. His body was donated to Texas State University's Body Donation Program at his request. Those wishing to honor Tom's memory may wish to donate to Bay Cliff Health Camp, P.O. 310, Big Bay, Michigan 49808 or Christopher House, 2820 East Martin Luther King Blvd., Austin, Texas 78702. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary