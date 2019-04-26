Services Memorial service 11:00 AM Tarrytown United Methodist Church 2601 Exposition Blvd Austin , TX View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Womack Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas A. Delano Womack

WOMACK, Thomas A. Delano Thomas A. Delano Womack, 84, passed away among family and friends on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born May 2, 1934 in Dallas, Texas as the only child of Thomas Alton Womack and Neeta Olene Monts Womack. They spent The War years in San Diego working for the military and when they moved back to Texas, they landed in Austin in 1946. Within a year, Del met the love of his life, Margaret Ann Olle. Delano led the Austin High Maroons to back to back State Championships in 1950 and 1951 and was named an All-American. He took his football skills to The University of Texas, where he started both ways from 1953-55. He pledged Phi Gamma Delta and was a lifelong, dedicated FIJI and Texas Cowboy. He married Margaret Ann in 1954 and they immediately started a family on their way to five children. Del started his career in 1956 with the Southland Corporation and was a "7-Eleven" man always. Del coached his sons in Football and Baseball and still found time to be President of the Touchdown Club, President of the Houston Golf Association, President of the 100 Club and head of the Lamb Auction at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Dad was a loyal and compassionate man that became a kind, gentle soul in his later years. His beautiful wife, Margaret Ann, predeceased him on Christmas Day, 2017. A day did not go by that he would say "I sure miss my Sweetie!!". Mom and Dad's greatest pride was their children: Jack (Alden) Womack, Del Ann (Stan) Howard, Ed (Sharae) Womack, Sid (Susie) Womack and Sandy (Jay) King. 'Mamoo and Pops' greatest joy was their 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Delano was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and into The University of Texas Hall of Honor in 2014. However, he considered one of his greatest accomplishments to be one of the four founding members of the 'Bridge to Shore' AA group in February of 2000. Del was revered as a true leader and mentor by his fellow members for over 30 years. If there is one thing we learned from Dad, it was to converse with our fellow man, thoughtfully and sincerely. Those seeking a way to honor Delano may consider the Austin High School Scholarship Fund @ http://austinhighfoundation.org or the . A Memorial Service will be held for Delano on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at Tarrytown United Methodist Church, 2601 Exposition Blvd, Austin, TX 78703. We are very grateful for the loving care and support given to Mom and Dad by Linda Brown and her group at Home Instead. Jesus, please accept this humble servant into your heavenly kingdom. We were truly fortunate to have had this man as our DadHook'em!! Published in Austin American-Statesman from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019