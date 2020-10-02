BECKETT JR., Thomas Anderson Thomas Anderson Beckett, Jr., DVM, beloved husband, father, and uncle, died surrounded by his family on September 24, 2020, in Austin. Dr. Beckett was born in Austin, Texas on March 21, 1936. A lifelong, fourth generation Austinite, Dr. Beckett's work as a veterinarian contributed greatly to the welfare of his community. Dr. Beckett grew up on his family's ranch in Oak Hill. After graduating from Travis High School, he attended Texas A&M University, where he was awarded the DVM degree in 1960. Shortly after beginning his veterinary career in Austin, he was inducted into the United States Army. He subsequently served at Fort Irwin, California before returning to Austin. Dr. Beckett worked as a veterinarian throughout his life. He maintained his own practice in South Austin, where he specialized in equine medicine, and was also employed in a veterinary capacity by the City of Austin for many years. Always concerned with animal welfare, he contributed to numerous animal rescue efforts, and operated Greyhound Rescue Austin, often at his own expense. Dr. Beckett married Barbara Canada in Dallas, Texas in 1959. He married Margaret Reeder in Austin, Texas in 2016. Dr. Beckett is survived by Ms. Reeder, his children, David Beckett, William Beckett, Suzanne Beckett, Robert Beckett, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Anderson Beckett, Sr., his mother Susie Maddox Reynolds Beckett Dillingham, and his brother Foy Reynolds, Jr. Dr. Beckett enjoyed the outdoors, books, music, and all matters equine. A man of varied and eclectic interests, he was a lifelong learner, a storyteller, and a kind soul. He leaves behind a loving family and many two and four legged friends. He will be missed by all.



