ARMONTA SR., Thomas Our beloved Thomas Armonta, Sr., age 76, was called to our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eliseo and Seferina Armonta; his brothers, Paul, Alfred, Aurelio, and Reynaldo Armonta; his sisters, Asenette and Josefina Armonta, and his precious grandson, Alex Marure. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Felicita Mendieta Armonta; his children, Dolores Armonta and her husband, Juan Perez, Thomas "Chato" Armonta, Jr. and his wife, Sally, Rosalinda Armonta and her husband, Nico Gonzalez, and Priscilla Armonta and her husband, Carlos Rodriguez; his brothers, Robert, Richard, and Harry Armonta; his sisters, Olivia Armonta, Antonia Farry, MaryAnn Perez, and Lucy Armonta; 16 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. A Scripture Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 also at Mission Funeral Home - East Side. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. IH35, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 24, 2019