HARRIS, Thomas Bostian Thomas Bostian Harris, 49, of Dripping Springs, Texas passed away unexpectedly in late October, 2019. The memorial service will be private. Arrangements are by Legends Funeral Home in San Marcos. Tom is survived by his sister, Lisa Harris (Bruce Elfant) of Austin, his parents of Oak Park, IL, his aunts Karen Bostian of Hilton Head Island, SC, Barbara Bostian (Bobbi Allen) of Cathedral City, CA, and Vivian Lande of Chicago, IL, and his uncle Irwin Harris of Indianapolis, IN. Complete obituary at legendsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 14, 2019