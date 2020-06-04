CLEVELAND, Thomas Thomas Cleveland, 79, of Austin died Saturday, May 30th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 4, 1940, a son of the late Willie Lavata (Jett) Cleveland. He was the widower of Louise (Aldridge) Cleveland. Graveside Services 3PM on Saturday, June 6th at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Melvin Manor officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, June 5th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 4, 2020.