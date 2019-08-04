|
|
MURPHY JR., Thomas D. Thomas Davidson Murphy, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home and surrounded by love on August 1, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He lived 99 amazing years. Tom was born on March 24, 1920 in Cordell, Oklahoma to Reverend Thomas D. and Anna Christine Murphy. At 18 months of age, he and his Presbyterian missionary parents sailed to Korea to serve for 5 years. This experience and the faith of his parents greatly influenced his life. He was the most upright and honest of men; a rock, centered and true. His generous heart made him beloved by his family and friends, and the strength with which he faced the many challenges of his lifetime was an inspiration to all who knew him. Tom graduated from Kilgore High School in 1937. He earned a BA in economics and history in 1941 from Austin College, Sherman Texas. Odessa, Texas was his true home, and he lived there from 1938 to 2005 before retiring to Granbury and then Austin. He proudly served his country in WW II. Tom was commissioned an Ensign U.S.C.G.R. at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. He served to the rank of Lt. (j.g.) and was an officer aboard the U. S. Destroyer Escort "Pride" in the Afro-European Theater from 1943-1945. At age 97, he took the Honor Flight to Washington DC and was able to finally see the WW II memorial. Tom's full and successful business career began in 1950, when he co-founded Murphy and Rochester Real Estate and Insurance Company in Odessa. He was always a community leader, dedicated to nurturing others' lives especially through the Masons, the Kiwanis Club and as a Presbyterian church elder. He was a 50- year Master Mason and was awarded the honorary 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite in 1983. He sponsored many candidates into the Scottish Rite through the years. Tom had a passion for golf, playing all his adult life until age 92, at courses all over the United States and in Europe. His very favorite course was Pebble Beach. He believed that if you just found the golf course, you would be in the most beautiful place wherever you were. He was proud of shooting his age over 200 times, beginning when he was 78 years old. Tom was patriarch of a large and blended family, which was his greatest treasure and comfort. His family life was filled with great joy as well as tragedy. He was married to Dorothy Lee Kimes from 1941 until she tragically died in 1962. He was married to Rubye Prokish Bowers in 1964 until she passed in 2010. He and Rubye spent many happy times in their Air Stream trailer, traveling to golf tournaments and sightseeing. He was predeceased by his children Catherine Ann (Fifi) Murphy, Paula Bowers Stoltenberg, Thomas D. Murphy III, and his granddaughter Caroline Booth. He is survived by his children Bonnie Hines (Bob) of Arlington, Julie Stillwell (Gary) of Austin, Deane Murphy (Kathy) of Odessa and son-in-law Jeff Stoltenberg (Lynne) of Brenham. His grandchildren are Tanya Mead, Mark Hines, Dave Murphy (Chris), Louis Murphy (Shelby), Cristina Massie (Daniel), Kristi Stillwell, Matt Stillwell, Char Booth (Lia Friedman), Brian Gilley, Andrew Murphy, Katie Hoganson (Steven), Jake Landry (Cris), Jon Stoltenberg (Courtney), Jessie Kuhn (Kevin), and Colter Baldwin. 25 precious great-grandchildren called him "Grandpa" as well. The family thanks Viola Downey, Tom's aid and companion for 4 years, for her incomparable professionalism, friendship and dedication to his well-being. Services will be held at 2 pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin on Monday, Aug. 5th. He will be transported to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home for burial in Odessa. A visitation will be held at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa on Thursday, August 8th from 6 to 8 pm. There will be a Masonic graveside service and burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10 am on Friday, August 9th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019