SANDERS, Thomas David Thomas David Sanders passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2020, at his home in Austin after finishing a bicycle ride. He was the husband of Gail Moore Hurt, sharing 27 years together. Thomas was preceded in death by his father J.D. Sanders and his mother, Frances Elizabeth Sanders. Thomas was born on September 19, 1950, in Lubbock. He moved with his family to Austin in 1955 where he spent most of his childhood in the wonderful neighborhood of Allandale. Thomas attended Lamar Junior High and graduated from McCallum High School. He was a standout point guard in basketball and earned all-district honors. He obtained a basketball scholarship to Victoria Junior College during which a knee injury prevented further basketball endeavors. He transferred to UT Austin, earned a business degree and pursued a career in real estate investment. Thomas was a devoted husband and step-father to Leah and his grandchildren Adeline and Nathan, to whom he dedicated much time and energy. He was a sports enthusiast but golf was his passion. He excelled at golf and maintained a low handicap his entire life. He was also an avid bike rider, rollerblader and followed all collegiate and professional sports. Thomas was also keenly interested in art, particularly modern art, and became quite accomplished in several mediums. He is survived by his wife Gail, step-daughter Leah Leveridge and husband Philip Leveridge of Austin and their children, Addie and Nate; brothers John Sanders and wife Wanda Fuchs of Jonestown, Tx and Charles Sanders and wife Heather of Daingerfield, Tx; and nephews Cory Sanders and wife Gioconda of Leander, Tx and their children, Fabi and Bruce; Scott Sanders of Fort Worth and children, Allison, Sarah, Jacob, and Ryan; and numerous friends. A celebration of life & shared remembrances for Thomas will be held on Saturday, February 29. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Center, 3000 N. Interstate 35, Austin, Texas 78705
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020