LEVY, Thomas Dennis 66 years old, of Austin, Texas passed away on Saturday November 30th, 2019 after a brief illness of pneumonia and a long battle with Alzheimer's. Tom was born December 22, 1952 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Keith and Norma Levy. His family moved several times during his childhood, and he graduated from Sharpstown High School in Houston, Texas in 1970. He attended Abilene Christian University for two years and transferred and graduated from the University of Texas with a Communications degree. He was an excellent carpenter and worked in construction until he started his private home inspection business "House Calls". Tom loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing and hunting. He was a member of the Western Hills Church of Christ and enjoyed offering his carpentry or repair services for those who needed help. He loved people and was always striking up a conversation with total strangers. Tom had many close friends who continued to visit him and include him in their lives through his illness. His precious yellow lab "Ellie Mae" was also by his side until his final days. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Keith, and his mother, Norma and his sister Jan Duke. He is survived by his sister Suzanne (Suzy) Phillips, his brother Luiz Pinto and four nieces and nephews. He is loved and missed by all! A "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be held in Austin after the holidays. Friends and family will post the details when they have been finalized. Donations in his memory can be made at Heart of Texas Lab Rescue (hotlabrescue.com) or The , () there is a Tribute page in his name Tom Levy through the Donation page.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 6, 2019